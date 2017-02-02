This Week's Times Events Calendar

Memorial celebration for George Shirk, Feb. 4, Canyon Lodge

A celebration of former Mammoth Times editor, reporter and newsman for many national publications, George Shirk, will be held Feb. 4 at Canyon Lodge in the Grizzly Room at 5 p.m. Light appetizers will be served. Bring your favorite stories about George and be ready to tell them! All are welcome; the more the merrier.

Community Meditations, Feb. 3, Feb. 5

Non-sectarian Community Meditations will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Friday, Feb. 3 (6 - 6:45 pm) & Sunday, Feb. 5 (10:30 - 11:30 am). Relax and recharge with guided movement and meditation. Walkins and all levels are welcome. For more information please go to

www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Ezakimak registration now open; race is April 15

Registration for the 2017 Winter Ezakimak is now open! Join Mammoth Mountain on Saturday, April 15 and take the challenge to ascend Mammoth Mountain. New this year, the Fastest Male and Fastest Female, will each take home $1,000. To register or for more information, go to http://bit.ly/2juA7a5

Award-winning local author offers free, Indie publishing seminar, Feb. 7

Ann Gimpel, a USA Today bestselling author of 45 books who once worked with a publisher but has now gone full independent publishing, is offering three, free seminars at the Mammoth Lakes Library on Jan. 24, Jan. 31, and Feb. 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. Sign up sheets are at the library, and the classes are first come, first served. All levels welcome. The publishing world changes FAST, according to Gimpel, and the Indie advantage is writers can pivot to meet those changes head on. Check out Gimpel’s website at www.anngimpel.com for more information.

A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Feb. 9-19

Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre will be presenting Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville,” a Sherlock Holmes mystery at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and at 4 p.m. on Sundays from Feb. 9-19. The performance will be held at the Edison Theatre, 100 College Pkwy. For more information, call 760-934-6592 or visit mammothlakesrepertorytheatre.org.

Coffee with Supervisor Gardner, Feb. 11

The first “Coffee with a Supervisor” for Bob Gardner will be in June Lake at Trout Town Joe’s from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is a chance for citizens to come meet with Gardner on any topic of interest. Additional events in Lee Vining and Mammoth will be scheduled on a rotating basis each month. For more information, go to bgardner@mon.ca.gov

Eastern Sierra Bowman Shoot, Feb. 12

Eastern Sierra Bowmen is having our first shoot of the year at the Mill Pond Range. If you want to shoot for NFAA, this is the shoot for it. If not, come on out and have a great day of shooting. All board members should attend and anyone who wants to be involved in scheduling. The shoot will start at 9 a.m. Anyone who can come out earlier to help set up would be greatly appreciated. Call Ira at 760-937-4772, Kathy at 760-937-7030 or Teresa@760-920-3517 for more information.

Homebuyer Education Class, Feb. 15

Mammoth Lakes Housing, Inc. will host a free Homebuyer Education class at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at their its located at 587 Old Mammoth Rd., Suite 4. This class will cover the basics of purchasing a home including how to determine an affordable payment, credit scores, local down payment assistance programs and more. For more information or to RSVP, contact Patricia at 760-934-4740 or patricia@mammothlakeshousing.org.

Owens Lake Bird Festival registration begins Feb. 15

The famous Owens Lake Bird Festival is April 28, 2016- Sunday, April 30. Tickets are $60 for adults, $30 for students and children 12 and under free. On Friday, the opening reception is at the Museum of Western Film History. Saturday and Sunday will be devoted to outings led by local experts on Owens Lake and surrounding area. Saturday evening will be a celebratory reception for $31, which includes catered dinner, beer from Mountain Rambler Brewery and wine from Barefoot wines along with keynote speakers Tom and Jo Heindel discussing "The Amazing Shorebirds of Owens Lake.” Go to www.friendoftheinyo.org for more information.

Sierra Club Social, Potluck, Feb. 21

Join the local Sierra Club for a talk on “Where will the trails take us?” with Joel Rathje, Trails Coordinator for the Town of Mammoth Lakes, at 7 p.m. at the Crowley Lake Community Center. Rathje will talk about what the future holds for the Mammoth Trails System. For more information, contact Mary 805-217-5563 or at marymikeshore@gmail.com. For any of the program meetings, if you would like to join a carpool from Bishop, please contact Dale, 562-704-0287, hiker395@earthlink.net.

Sierra Club Social, Potluck, March 21

Join the local Sierra Club for a viewing and discussion of “Monarchs, Milkweed and Citizen Science” at 7 p.m. at the Crowley lake Community Center. Rachel Williams, Fish and Wildlife Biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will tell us what these three things have in common. For more information, contact Mary at 805-217-5563, marymikeshore@gmail.com. To carpool from Bishop, contact Dale at 562-704-0287, hiker395@earthlink.net.

Mammoth Wedding Expo, March 22

The Mammoth Lakes Event & Wedding Expo is just around the corner on Saturday, April 22. Exhibitors are invited to showcase their business offerings for the wedding and event industries. Chamber members can exhibit for free, and non-Chamber members can exhibit for $75. Sign up online to claim a booth at http://mammothlakeschamber.org/.