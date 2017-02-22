This Week's Times Events Calendar

Community Meditations, Feb. 24, Feb. 26

Non-sectarian Community Meditations will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga

on Friday, Feb. 24 from 6-6:45 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Relax and recharge with guided movement and meditation. Walk-ins and

all levels are welcome. For more information visit

www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Snowshoe, Ski Horseshoe Lake, Feb. 26

If weather permits, The Sierra Club will drive to the Lakes Basin parking area and ski/snowshoe the road, past Lake Mary and Lake Mamie to Horseshoe Lake. From there, the group has several options, depending upon conditions. This is a moderate, eight-mile outing, give or take. Meet at 9 a.m. at Mammoth Union Bank. Dress in layers, bring extra gloves/mittens, water, snacks and lunch. Contact Brigitte at 760-924-2140, jungberman@mac.com or check the ROLG Meetup page: meetup.com/ROLG-SierraClub-Outings-Meetup. Everyone welcome. Abominable weather will cancel.

Eastside Velo ride calendar meeting, Feb. 28

Eastside Velo wants input on the 2017 ride calendar to add fun new rides, post ride activities and more. ESV will buy the first drink for participants. The meeting will be held at Whiskey Creek Bar in Bishop at 5:30 p.m.

Free Winter Fat Bike Race, March 1

Want to try fat tire bike racing? This event is open to all levels and abilities including kids. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. and the race starts at 5:30 p.m. Registration will be at the MMCF building next to Chair One at Main Lodge. Novice and expert courses available. Everyone Races for 45 minutes – most laps wins! Bike rentals and lights are available. Contact ccasey@mammothresorts.com or call 760-914-0301 to reserve your bike.

Do-it-Yourself Herbal Forum, March 2

Natalie Goldman will be hosting a “Do-it-Yourself Herbal Forum” based on plant medicine from 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 2 at Mammoth Sol Yoga Studio, 3399 Main St. This forum will feature a huge array of gifts and goodies to be shared! Those who are planning to attend must RSVP at 858-692-1186. The cost is $40.

Inyo Mountains Volunteer Event, Mar. 3-5

BLM Ridgecrest is looking for volunteers to help with wilderness boundary restoration on the east side of the Inyo Mountains. Contact Katy Meyer at kmeyer@blm.gov for more information.

“The Log of a Snow Surveyor” talk, March 6

Author Patrick Armstrong will share stories from his book, The Log of a Snow Survey, Skiing and Working in a Mountain Winter World, at the Monday, at the March 6 meeting of the Mono Basin Historical Society, at the Lee Vining Community Center. A short business meeting and potluck dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the program is at 7 p.m. Armstrong, a resident of Bishop, has been on the California snow survey team for the last 43 winters and helps to collect the data that guides the state of California in allocating water from the Sierra snowpack for domestic and wildlife uses. All are welcome to attend this free program and potluck dinner. Call 760-647-6431 for information or email curator@monobasinhistory.org.

Grand Opening of Adult Education Center, March 8

Join the Mono County Office of Education on Wednesday, March 8, 5:30- 6:30 p.m. at the Mammoth Lakes Library for the Grand Opening of the new Adult Education Center. Snacks and beverages will be served. Learn what the AEC has to offer the community.

“Marsfest” in Death Valley, March 10-12

Death Valley National Park will be hosting MarsFest 2017 from March 10 through 12. MarsFest explores and celebrates the extremes of Earth and space with a weekend of field trips, an expo, children’s programming, and a lecture series. Scientists from NASA’s Ames Research Center, Jet Propulsion Lab, and Planetary Science Institute, along with the SETI Institute (Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence), will be on hand to share their information about their fascinating research and its relationship to Death Valley. The MarsFest expo offers visitors the opportunity to talk with park rangers and scientists one-on-one while participating in hands on demonstrations, such as viewing the sun through a special eye-protecting telescope, and operating a model Mars rover. Everyone is invited to attend this free event, sponsored by the Death Valley Natural History Association, the SETI Institute, NASA and the National Park Service. For more information and a schedule of events, visit the Death Valley Natural History Association website, dvnha.org.

Wildlife Care Volunteer Orientation, March 19

Eastern Sierra Wildlife Care is hosting a volunteer orientation for anyone who would like to help care for hundreds of injured and orphaned wild birds and mammals. The orientation for New Volunteers will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 19th from at The Imagination Lab, 621 W. Line St. in Bishop, across from Dwayne’s, and upstairs in Suite 204. Call 760-872-1487 for signup and questions.

Sierra Club Social, Potluck, March 21

Join the local Sierra Club for a viewing and discussion of “Monarchs, Milkweed and Citizen Science” at 7 p.m. at the Crowley lake Community Center. Rachel Williams, fish and wildlife biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will tell us what these three things have in common. For more information, contact Mary at 805-217-5563, marymikeshore@gmail.com. To carpool from Bishop, contact Dale at 562-704-0287, hiker395@earthlink.net.

Mammoth Wedding Expo, March 22

The Mammoth Lakes Event and Wedding Expo is just around the corner on Saturday, April 22. Exhibitors are invited to showcase their business offerings for the wedding and event industries. Chamber members can exhibit for free, and non-Chamber members can exhibit for $75. Sign up online to claim a booth athttp://mammothlakeschamber.org/.

Ezakimak registration now open; race is April 15

Registration for the 2017 Winter Ezakimak is now open! Join Mammoth Mountain on Saturday, April 15 and take the challenge to ascend Mammoth Mountain. New this year, the Fastest Male and Fastest Female, will each take home $1,000. To register or for more information, go to http://bit.ly/2juA7a5