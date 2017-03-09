This Week's Times Events Calendar

Apres-ski yoga begins March 9

Stretch Instructor Tessa Coker will lead yoga-inspired stretches targeting all the skiing muscles, including the feet, as well as correcting posture to offset the ski stance (participants must bring their own mat) Thursdays from 5-6:15 p.m. March 9, 16, 23 and 30, April 6, 13 and 27 and May 4, 11, 18 and 25. For more information, contact Isabel at 760-935-4089 or email isbxoxo@gmail.com.

Piyo classes begin March 10

Steph Paulson will lead a body weight-based class for strength and flexibility inspired by Pilates and yoga. This is a low-impact and nonstop movement workout (participants must bring their own mat) on Fridays from 9 -10 a.m. March 10, 17, 24 and 31, April 7, 14 and 28 and May 5, 12, 19 and 26. For more information, contact Isabel at 760-935-4089 or email isbxoxo@gmail.com

‘Marsfest’ in Death Valley, March 10-12

Death Valley National Park will be hosting MarsFest 2017 from March 10-12. MarsFest explores and celebrates the extremes of Earth and space with a weekend of field trips, an expo, children’s programming, and a lecture series. Scientists from NASA’s Ames Research Center, Jet Propulsion Lab and Planetary Science Institute, along with the SETI Institute (Search for Extra Terrestrial Intelligence), will be on hand to share information about their fascinating research and its relationship to Death Valley. The MarsFest expo offers visitors the opportunity to talk with park rangers and scientists one-on-one while participating in hands on demonstrations, such as viewing the sun through a special eye-protecting telescope, and operating a model Mars rover. Everyone is invited to attend this free event, sponsored by the Death Valley Natural History Association, the SETI Institute, NASA and the National Park Service. For more information and a schedule of events, visit the Death Valley Natural History Association website, dvnha.org.

Full moon snowshoe tours, March 12 and April 10

There will be a Full Moon Snowshoe tours on March 12 and April 10 at 7:30 pm. RSVP 760-920-1163 or jonathan@esiaonline.org. Snowshoes provided.

Beginning fencing starts March 14

Instructor Rick Stroud will host a beginning fencing class for all ages. Participants will learn a unique sport while having tons of fun and enhancing coordination, endurance and strength and developing self discipline, self confidence and self awareness. All instructional materials provided. The class is held from 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays, March 14, 21 and 28, April 4, 11 and 25 and May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. For more information, contact Isabel at 760-935-4089 or email isbxoxo@gmail.com

‘Bears, Bugs and Bighorn Sheep’ film, March 9

National Parks Filmmaker Steven M. Bumgardner, aka Yosemite Steve will be presenting “Filmmaking on the Edge: Bears, Bugs and Bighorn Sheep” from 6-9 p.m. at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center. Bumgardner is a filmmaker who works in Yosemite and many other National Parks. He is the producer of Yosemite Nature Notes for the National Park Service and the Yosemite Conservancy, and spends his time roaming the mountains looking for untold stories about the natural and human world. He has created films on various subjects from lava to bears to bighorn sheep and is thrilled to share his experiences with the Mammoth Lakes community.

Community Meditations, March 10, March 12

Non-sectarian Community Meditations will be held at Mountain Sol Yoga on Friday, March 10, from 6-6:45 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. All are invited to relax and recharge with guided movement and meditation. Walk-ins and all levels are welcome. For more information visit www.mountainsolyoga.com or email ROLmeditation@gmail.com.

Ski/Snowshoe Mammoth Pass, March 12

Follow the path of snow, which travels over this pass and provides Mammoth Mountain and vicinity with the snow that all have enjoyed this winter. The group will climb the historic Mammoth Pass Trail from Horseshoe Lake parking area to the top of the pass on steady uphill terrain, approximately six miles round trip. Dress in layers, bring extra gloves/mittens, water, snacks and lunch. Meet at 10 a.m. at Mammoth Union Bank. Contact Brigitte for up-to-date information at 760-924-2140m or jungberman@icloud.com. Abominable weather will cancel.

Mammoth School District Community Forum, March 14

Mammoth Unified School District invites parents, staff and community members to join a Community Forum discussion related to the district’s Facility Master Plan Update and future building projects within the district. All are asked to attend the meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Mammoth High School Multipurpose Room.

‘St. Fatty’s Eve Bike Bash,’ March 16

St. Fatty’s Eve Bike Bash will be held at 6 p.m. at the Tamarack XC Ski Center. Anyone who needs a rental bike must reserve one in advance by emailing or texting Jen: fatbikes@eastsidewide.com or 760-914-0675 In addition to the race, the event also offers fat bike demos (first come, first served – no reservations) afterwards from 7-8pm. The course starts with the Twin Lakes Loop, climbs Willows to Short But Sweet and takes Ulli’s up to Lake Mary Road before crossing over on Dome and Vista Trails. It finally comes back through the Cabins Trail and finishes at the Yurt.

St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Music concert, March 17

Celtic Music will be performed by Wild Mountain Thyme from 6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17 at the Imagination Lab, located upstairs at 621 W. Line St., Bishop, across the street from Dwayne’s Pharmacy. Wild Mountain Thyme returns to the Imagination Lab to fill the room with the joy of traditional Celtic music. Band members (Charley Spiller on mandolin, Jack Shipley on hammered dulcimer and guitar, Sue Mehrhof on flute, whistle and banjo, Robin Morning on guitar, Victoria Campbell on fiddle and Phil Higerd on bass) look forward to sharing their love for Irish tunes and song with all. Seating fills up quickly so call 760-872-2446 to make reservations. Light refreshments to be served. Donations appreciated.

Snowshoe/ski, Sunny Slopes, March 18

Join Sandy on an easy-paced snowshoe/ski in Sunny Slopes, near Crowley Lake. Abundant snow has turned this area into a magical wonderland. Meet 10 a.m. at Mammoth Union Bank or 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 395 and Owens Gorge Road. Well-behaved dogs welcome. Dress in layers, bring extra gloves/mittens, water, snacks and lunch. Contact Sandy for up-to-date information at 714-336-8729 or kburnsides@aol.com. Abominable weather will cancel.