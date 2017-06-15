This Week's Times Events Calendar

Birding Between Breweries, June 15

Part of the Mono Basin Bird Chautauqua event, this outing includes guided visits to some of the best birding spots intermixed with visits to the region’s finest breweries. Cost is $60 and includes one beer at each scheduled brewery stop. For more information, go to www.birdchautauqua.org. For additional dates, please visit www.MonoLake.org.

Climate Change seminar, June 15

Meet near Lee Vining from 1-5 p.m. to listen to some of the best in the business talk about how “The High Sierra Responds to a Changing Climate.” Sponsored by the 350 MONO Climate Action group, the seminar is a day of education on high elevation climate issues in the Eastern Sierra. Talks include the fate of the Dana Glacier, why Mono Lake is a climate refuge, why the future holds more intense droughts and floods, the fate of alpine lakes, how to be a climate activist, how Mono Lake is responding to climate change and more. The seminar is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.monoclimateaction.org

Mammoth Lakes Tourism Open House, June 15

Learn more about Mammoth Lakes’ marketing investment plan and results, and the free programs available to local businesses This is not your average open house. Plan to have meaningful one-on-one conversations with the MLT staff about how the town’s marketing investment is working for you from 4-7 p.m. at the Brewer’s Hall (upstairs at Mammoth Brewing Company). Light refreshments will be served.

Mono Basin Bird Chautauqua, June 16-18

Mono Basin Bird Chautauqua returns to Mono County June 16-18 with an array of activities focusing on natural history, folklore and ornithology. Dozens of outings, workshops and presentations are offered; many are suitable for families. The Chautauqua is in its sixteenth year and takes place around the Mono Basin in Lee Vining, Mono County. Visit www.birdchautauqua.org, for more information.

Twin Lakes Trail Days, June 17

Join Friends of the Inyo and Mono County for Twin Lakes Trail Day. We're excited for a volunteer event in a new place, so come on out and care for popular trails in another beautiful place in the Eastern Sierra. Bring water, close-toed shoes, and work appropriate clothing. Tools and gloves provided. Breakfast and lunch provided. Exact meeting location and time TBD. For more information, go to friendsoftheinyo.org.

Fred Hall Father's Day Fishing Derby, June 17-18

Be part of the Fred Hall tradition by participating in the Father's Day Derby. Fish in the Mammoth Lakes Basin, then weigh your catch at Rick's Sports Center in Mammoth Lakes for a chance at winning an awesome prize package. For more information, call 760-934-3416.

Mammoth Half Marathon and 5K, June 18

You’ll start this stunningly picturesque race the Eastern Sierra’s Mammoth area and follow a route that runs along a combination of trails and mountain roads at the Mammoth Half Marathon, set for its fourth annual running this year. The top five male and female overall winners will receive cash prizes. Top three masters and top three in each age group will receive awards. Runners will have a total of 4 hours to complete the course. Starting Time is 7:30 a.m. To reserve your spot in the 2017 running of the Mammoth Half Marathon or 5K race, register online at WaveReg.com here. For more information go to

www.mammothhalfmarathon.com

Fred Hall Fathers Day Fishing Tournament, June 18-19

Be part of the Fred Hall tradition by participating in the Father's Day Derby. Fish in the Mammoth Lakes Basin on June 18-19, 2016, then weigh your catch at Rick's Sports Center, a sponsor of the event, at 3241 Main Street in Mammoth Lakes for a chance at winning an awesome prize package! For more information, please call Rick's Sports Center at 760-934-3416.

Learn about Bodie Hills Conservation Partnership, June 20

Come learn about the Bodie Hills Conservation Partnership at 7 p.m. at the Crowley Lake Community Center. Meet April Sall, the conservation leader and new Director of the Bodie Hills Conservation Partnership. For more information, email Lynn at amazinglynn@yahoo.com.

Learn to protect National Monuments, June 22

Meet at the Sierra Center Mall, Old Mammoth Road, Mammoth, 6:30 p.m. to learn how to help protect the National Monuments threated by President Donald Trump’s agenda. This event is being organized by the Sierra Club and local allies. For more information, contact Sierra Club organizer Fran Hunt at fran.hunt@sierraclub.org or 703 424 3143.

Final Birding by Ear workshop, Mono Lake, June 22

How many times have you heard a bird sing and wondered what kind it was? Wouldn’t it be fun and satisfying to be able to identify birds by their song or call? Come and listen to the sounds of the birds and learn to associate those songs to the actual bird. These 4-hour workshops begin at 8 a.m. and are appropriate for all levels of birders. Beginning near the shore of Mono Lake participants will visit a variety of habitats, gradually working their way up to an elevation of about 8,000 ft. Dave Marquart, Park Interpretive Specialist with the Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve, will help participants listen to singing birds in a way they perhaps never have and to develop techniques to identify and remember them. The cost is $30 per person and will be limited to 13 participants. To register, please email the State Reserve at mono.lake@parks.ca.gov or call them at 760-647-6331. All proceeds support interpretive activities at the Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve.

Summer Solstice party, Bishop, June 23

Join the Bishop Chamber of Commerce for a Summer Solstice Downtown Party in Bishop, with all shops open on Main Street until 9 p.m. Product demonstrations, discounts, food samples and live entertainment will be on site and the Bishop Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a raffle to win a $250 shopping spree at the Chambermember business of the winner’s choice. For more information, contact April at the Bishop Chamber of Commerce at 760-873-8405.

June Lake Trails Day, June 24

Spend the day with the June Lake Trails Committee and Friends of the Inyo maintaining popular trails in the June Lake Loop. This event includes a free lunch from the Sierra Inn. Every participant over 21 receives a $5 voucher for June Lake Brewing. Bring water, sturdy, close-toed shoes, and work appropriate clothing. Tools and gloves provided. The group will meet at 8 a.m. for registration, coffee and baked goods at the June Lake Community Center. For more information, call 760-873-6500.