What is Open as Fishing Opener Approaches? Here's What You Need to Know

Fishing Opener is Saturday and the Eastern Sierra's roads and campgrounds are starting to open up.

The Inyo National Forest, which manages the more forested areas from Lone Pine to the Conway Summit area, has a list out as of today, April 26, of all their roads and campgrounds and visitor centers. Points north to Conway are managed by the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest.

Here it is:

Note: the Horseshoe Road opens at 4 p.m. today, April 26, according to Inyo County.

Mono Lake Ranger District

Roads open: Monitor Pass (Hwy 89), Hwy 120 E (Benton), Bodie (Hwy 270) Lundy Canyon (to the resort), June Lake Loop, Parker Lake Rd. (expect snow and very muddy conditions).

Roads closed: Sonora Pass (Hwy 108), Tioga Pass (Hwy 120 W), Saddlebag Lake Rd.

Campgrounds open or opening: Lundy Canyon (county, 4/27), Lower Lee Vining (4/26), Moraine (4/26), Aerie Crag, Gull Lake, June Lake, Oh Ridge, Silver Lake.

Campgrounds closed: Aspen Grove, Big Bend, Ellery Lake, Tioga Lake, Junction, Sawmill Walk-in, Saddlebag Lake, Saddlebag Lake Group Camp, Reversed Creek (est. opening 5/12), Big Springs, Hartley Springs, Glass Creek, Obsidian Flat, Upper and Lower Deadman.

The Mono Basin Visitor Center is open Thursday – Monday 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. The visitor center will transition to seven day coverage on 5/1/18.

Mammoth Ranger District

Roads open: Inyo Craters (snow, mud), Mammoth Creek, Mammoth Scenic Loop, Laurel Canyon (snow levels at 8,500 ft.).

Roads closed: Reds Meadow, Lakes Basin Rd., Old Mammoth Rd. to Lakes Basin.

Campgrounds open or opening: Mammoth Mtn. RV Park (private, year round), Brown’s Owens River (4/27), Crowley Lake (BLM), Convict Lake.

Campgrounds closed: Coldwater, Old Shady Rest (est. opening 6/1), New Shady Rest (est. opening 5/4), Sherwin Creek (est. opening 5/18), Pine City (est. opening 6/1), Lake George (est. opening 6/1), Lake Mary (est. opening 6/1), Twin Lakes (est. opening 6/1), Pine Glen Family/Group (est. opening 6/1), Agnew Horse, Agnew Group, Upper Soda, Pumice Flat, Pumice Flat Group, Devils Postpile (NPS), Minaret Falls, Reds Meadow.

The Mammoth Welcome Center is open daily 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Devils Postpile Ranger Station is closed for the season.

White Mountain Ranger District

CARMA restoration area closure. The main entrance gate on road 8S40 (east gate) to the restoration site is locked. The western entrance of 8S40 is open, allowing access to the roads 8S40B and 35E306. At road 35E306, road 8S40 is gated and closed to motorized vehicle travel. Respect the restoration efforts. Do not travel w/motorized vehicles beyond closed gates or park off of established roadways where vegetative seeding has occurred.

Roads closed: Rock Creek Rd. at the pack station, North Lake Rd.

Roads open: McGee Creek Rd., Rock Creek Rd. to the pack station, Buttermilk Rd. (storm damage), Hwy 168 to Lake Sabrina, South Lake Rd., Big Pine Canyon (Glacier Lodge) Rd., White Mt. Rd. is unmaintained for the winter, travel at own risk, Silver Canyon Rd., Wyman Canyon Rd. (expect difficult conditions).

Campgrounds open: McGee, Tuff, French Camp, Bitterbrush, Four Jeffrey, Willow, Bishop Park, Bishop Park Group, Big Trees, Forks, Intake 2, Table Mountain Group, Horton Creek (BLM), Big Pine Creek, Clyde Glacier Group Camp, Palisade Glacier Group Camp, Goodale (BLM), Grandview (no water, no trash service, firewood is limited), Pleasant Valley Pit (BLM), Pleasant Valley (County), Cedar Flat Group Camp.

Campground closed: Holiday, Iris Meadow (est. opening 5/5), Big Meadow (est. opening 5/5), Palisade (est. opening 5/18), Pine Grove (est. opening 5/18), East Fork (est. opening 5/11), Rock Creek (est. opening 5/25), Mosquito Flat Backpacker, Aspen Group (est. opening 5/11), Mountain Glen (est. opening 5/23), Sabrina (est. opening 5/23), North Lake (est. opening 5/23), Sage Flat (est. opening 5/23), Upper Sage Flat (est. opening 5/23).

The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Visitor Center is closed.

The White Mountain Ranger Station Visitor Center is open Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, closed for lunch (noon- 1:00 pm), closed federal holidays. Seven day coverage will start 5/1/18.

Mt Whitney Ranger District:

Roads open: Onion Valley Rd., Horseshoe Meadow Rd., Whitney Portal Rd., Foothill Rd., Division Creek Rd., Haiwee Canyon Rd., Mazourka Canyon Rd., Movie Rd., Sage Flat Rd.

Campgrounds open: Onion Valley, Whitney Portal, Boulder Creek RV Resort, Diaz Lake (County), Lone Pine Campground, Grays Meadow, Independence Creek (County), Portagee Joe (County), Tuttle Creek (BLM, south loop closed).

Campgrounds closed: Cottonwood Lakes/Pass, Horseshoe Meadow Equestrian.

The Eastern Sierra Visitor Center in Lone Pine is open daily from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The Inyo National Forest is NOT in Fire Restrictions for fire hazard.