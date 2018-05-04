What's Open From Lone Pine to Conway Summit

WHAT IS OPEN, WHAT IS NOT; LONE PINE TO CONWAY SUMMIT

NOTE: Tioga Pass Road is only open from Lee Vining to the Yosemite National Park gate as of today, May 4. You cannot get into Yosemite Valley from the Eastern Sierra via Tioga Pass Road at this time.

Sonora Pass did open May 3.

Here's a list of what is open, what is not, courtesy of the officials of the Inyo National Forest. For information north of Conway Summit, check in with the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest.

NEAR LEE VINING/JUNE LAKE:

Roads open: Monitor Pass (Hwy 89), Sonora Pass (Hwy 108), Tioga Pass (Hwy 120) is open to the east entrance of Yosemite, Hwy 120 E (Benton), Bodie (Hwy 270) Lundy Canyon (to the resort), June Lake Loop, Parker Lake Rd. (expect snow and very muddy conditions).

Roads closed: Tioga Pass (Hwy 120 W) at the east entrance of Yosemite National Park, Saddlebag Lake Rd.

Campgrounds open or opening: Lundy Canyon, Lower Lee Vining, Moraine, Aerie Crag, Gull Lake, June Lake, Oh Ridge, Silver Lake.

Campgrounds closed: Aspen Grove, Big Bend, Ellery Lake, Tioga Lake, Junction, Sawmill Walk-in, Saddlebag Lake, Saddlebag Lake Group Camp, Reversed Creek (est. opening 5/12), Big Springs, Hartley Springs, Glass Creek, Obsidian Flat, Upper and Lower Deadman.

The Mono Basin Visitor Center is open seven days a week, 8:30 am - 4:30 pm.

NEAR MAMMOTH:

Roads open: Inyo Craters, Mammoth Creek, Mammoth Scenic Loop, Laurel Canyon (snow levels at 9,000 ft.).

Roads closed: Reds Meadow, Lakes Basin Rd., Old Mammoth Rd. to Lakes Basin.

Campgrounds open or opening: Mammoth Mtn. RV Park (private, year round), New Shady Rest, Brown’s Owens River, Crowley Lake (BLM), Convict Lake.

Campgrounds closed: Coldwater, Old Shady Rest (est. opening 6/1), Sherwin Creek (est. opening 5/18), Pine City (est. opening 6/1), Lake George (est. opening 6/1), Lake Mary (est. opening 6/1), Twin Lakes (est. opening 6/1), Pine Glen Family/Group (est. opening 6/1), Agnew Horse, Agnew Group, Upper Soda, Pumice Flat, Pumice Flat Group, Devils Postpile (NPS), Minaret Falls, Reds Meadow.

The Mammoth Welcome Center is open daily 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Devils Postpile Ranger Station is closed for the season.

NEAR BISHOP:

CARMA restoration area closure. The main entrance gate on road 8S40 (east gate) to the restoration site is locked. The western entrance of 8S40 is open, allowing access to the roads 8S40B and 35E306. At road 35E306, road 8S40 is gated and closed to motorized vehicle travel. Respect the restoration efforts. Do not travel w/motorized vehicles beyond closed gates or park off of established roadways where vegetative seeding has occurred.

Roads closed: Rock Creek Rd. at the pack station, North Lake Rd beyond the Day Use Area.

Roads open: McGee Creek Rd., Rock Creek Rd. to the pack station, Buttermilk Rd. (storm damage), North lake Rd. to the Day Use Area, Hwy 168 to Lake Sabrina, South Lake Rd., Big Pine Canyon (Glacier Lodge) Rd., White Mt. Rd. is unmaintained for the winter, travel at own risk, Silver Canyon Rd., Wyman Canyon Rd. (expect difficult conditions).

Campgrounds open: McGee, Tuff, French Camp, Iris Meadow (est. opening 5/5), Big Meadow (est. opening 5/5),Bitterbrush, Four Jeffrey, Willow, Bishop Park, Bishop Park Group, Big Trees, Forks, Intake 2, Table Mountain Group, Horton Creek (BLM), Big Pine Creek, Clyde Glacier Group Camp, Palisade Glacier Group Camp, Goodale (BLM), Grandview (no water, no trash service, firewood is limited), Pleasant Valley Pit (BLM), Pleasant Valley (County), Cedar Flat Group Camp.

Campground closed: Holiday, Palisade (est. opening 5/18), Pine Grove (est. opening 5/18), East Fork (est. opening 5/11), Rock Creek (est. opening 5/25), Mosquito Flat Backpacker, Aspen Group (est. opening 5/11), Mountain Glen (est. opening 5/23), Sabrina (est. opening 5/23), North Lake (est. opening 5/23), Sage Flat (est. opening 5/23), Upper Sage Flat (est. opening 5/23).

The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Visitor Center is closed.

The White Mountain Ranger Station Visitor Center is open seven days a week, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, closed for lunch (noon- 1:00 pm).

NEAR LONE PINE:

Roads open: Onion Valley Rd., Horseshoe Meadow Rd., Whitney Portal Rd., Foothill Rd., Division Creek Rd., Haiwee Canyon Rd., Mazourka Canyon Rd., Movie Rd., Sage Flat Rd.

Campground Closed: Onion Valley

Campgrounds open: Cottonwood Lakes/Pass (no water), Horseshoe Meadow Equestrian (no water). Whitney Portal (no water), Boulder Creek RV Resort, Diaz Lake (County), Lone Pine Campground, Grays Meadow, Independence Creek (County), Portagee Joe (County), Tuttle Creek (BLM, south loop closed).

The Eastern Sierra Visitor Center in Lone Pine is open daily from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The Inyo National Forest is NOT in Fire Restrictions for fire hazard.