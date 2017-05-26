What's Open For Memorial Day Weekend, What's Not

Here is a list of everything that is open, and everything that is not, from Lone Pine to Conway Summit, according to the Inyo National Forest. For an updated list on campground status, and for more information as they open, go to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/inyo/recreation

UPDATE May 26:

The Horseshoe Meadow Road is open to the USFS Gate.

The Rock Creek Rd. is now also open to the USFS gate.

North Lake Road remains closed.

Glass Creek and Moraine Campgrounds have opened up north and the Sage Campground, Whitney Portal Campground, Table Mountain and Mountain Glen have opened for the south district.

Sherwin Creek Campground should open for this weekend.

The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Visitor Center is scheduled to open this weekend.

Here’s the rest:

Lee Vining area:

Roads open: Monitor Pass (Hwy 89), Bodie (Hwy 270), Lundy Canyon (to the resort), Panum Crater, Hwy 120 E (Benton), June Lake Loop (Hwy 158), Parker Lake Rd.

Roads closed: Tioga Pass (Hwy 120 W) at the winter gate closure, Saddlebag Lake Rd., Sonora Pass (Hwy 108).

Campgrounds open: Lundy Canyon (county), Lower Lee Vining, Aerie Crag, Gull Lake, June Lake, Oh Ridge, Reversed Creek, Silver Lake, Glass Creek, Moraine.

Campgrounds closed: Aspen Grove, Big Bend, Sawmill Walk-in, Saddlebag Lake, Saddlebag Trailhead Group Camp, Tioga Lake, Upper and Lower Deadman, Big Springs, Obsidian Flat Group, Ellery Lake, Hartley Springs, Junction.

The Mono Basin Visitor Center is open Thursday through Monday, 9:00 am -4:30 pm.

Mammoth area:

Roads open: Convict Lake, Hot Creek Hatchery, Inyo Craters (under snow), Laurel Canyon (snow level 8,500 ft.), Mammoth Creek, Mammoth Scenic Loop.

Roads closed: Lakes Basin, Old Mammoth Rd. to Lakes Basin, Reds Meadow Valley Road.

Campgrounds open: Crowley Lake (BLM), Convict Lake, Mammoth Mtn. RV Park (private, year round), New Shady Rest, Brown’s Owens River (private).

Campground opening 5/26: Sherwin Creek

Campgrounds closed: Agnew Meadows, Agnew Meadows Group, Agnew Meadows Horse Campground, Coldwater, Devils Postpile (NPS), Lake George, Lake Mary, Minaret Falls, Old Shady Rest, Pine City, Pine Glen Family/Group, Pumice Flat, Pumice Flat Group, Reds Meadow, Twin Lakes, Upper Soda Springs.

The Mammoth Welcome Center is open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.

Devils Postpile Ranger Station is closed for the season.

Bishop area:

CARMA restoration area remains closed.

Roads open: McGee Creek Rd., Rock Creek Rd. to USFS gate, Buttermilk Rd. (storm damage), Hwy 168 to Lake Sabrina, South Lake Rd., Big Pine Canyon (Glacier Lodge) Rd, White Mt. Rd to the visitor center, Silver Canyon Rd. (except difficult conditions), Wyman Canyon Rd (condition of road unknown, expect difficult or impassable conditions).

Roads closed: Rock Creek Rd. (after USFS gate), North Lake Rd. White Mt. Rd. past the visitor center.

Campgrounds open: McGee Creek, Iris Meadow, Big Meadow, Tuff, French Camp, Aspen Group Camp, Bitterbrush, Bishop Park, Bishop Park Group, Big Trees, Forks, Intake 2, Mountain Glen, Table Mountain Group, Sage Flat, Upper Sage Flat, Grandview (no water, no trash service, firewood is limited), Horton Creek (BLM), Goodale (BLM), Pleasant Valley Pit (BLM), Pleasant Valley (County).

Campground closed: Holiday, East Fork, Pine Grove, Mosquito Flat Backpacker, Rock Creek Lake, Cedar Flat Group Camp, Four Jeffrey, Willow, North Lake, Clyde Glacier Group Camp, Palisade Glacier Group Camp, Sabrina, Big Pine Creek.

The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Visitor Center is closed – Estimated to open May 26, weather permitting, Friday –Monday, 10:00 am -4:00 pm.

The White Mountain Ranger Station Visitor Center is open seven days a week, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Lone Pine area:

Roads open: Foothill Rd., Division Creek Rd., Haiwee Canyon Rd., Mazourka Canyon Rd., Movie Rd., Sage Flat Rd., Onion Valley Rd., Whitney Portal Rd, Horseshoe Meadow Rd. to USFS gate.

Road Closed: Horseshoe Meadow Rd after the USFS gate.

Campgrounds open: Boulder Creek RV Resort, Diaz Lake (County), Upper and Lower Grays Meadow, Lone Pine Campground, Independence Creek (County), Kennedy Meadows, Portagee Joe (County), Tuttle Creek (BLM) Whitney Portal, Whitney Portal Trailhead.

Campgrounds closed: Onion Valley, Cottonwood Lakes/ Pass Trailhead, Horseshoe Meadow Equestrian.

The Eastern Sierra Visitor Center in Lone Pine is open daily from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.