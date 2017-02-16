Whitney Portal Road Rockfall is a Blast Site Today; Stay Away

Inyo County and CalTrans will be performing rock demolition operations on Whitney Portal Road today from 7 p.m. and 3 p.m., after a massive rockslide blocked the road in January several miles up from Lone Pine and the Inyo National Forest is asking the public to please stay clear of this area because the demolition operation cannot be performed if there is a threat to public safety.

Additional demolition days are: Wednesday Feb. 22 through Saturday, Feb. 25, weather permitting.

Additional updates will be posted as, or if, conditions and the timing of the demolition days change.