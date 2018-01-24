Winter Lecture Series Every Thursday; Snowpack Subject of Jan. 25 Talk

The Annual Winter Adventure Series has been held in the Eastern Sierra for the last six years, organized by a collaborative effort by the Winter Wildlands Alliance (WWA), Mammoth Lakes Recreation (MLR), Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center (ESAC) and Mammoth Mountaineering. The Winter Adventure Series seeks to educate, motivate and inspire attendees with presentations and/or movies by professional athletes, photographers, filmmakers, scientists, and outdoor adventurists. This is the second year Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association (ESIA) has organized this highly popular series.

The next talk is Jan. 25 and will be done by Dr. Thomas Painter, a Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientist who specializes in measuring the Sierra snowpack. Painter is at the forefront of revolutionary ways to measure the snowpack more accurately and, is a much-in-demand lecturer in snow-dependent economies and across the world as more regions and countries struggle with the impacts of diminished snowpack numbers in the face on climate change. Here's more on Painter and his work: https://science.jpl.nasa.gov/people/Painter/

The Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center will open at 6 p.m. and all presentations will begin at 7 p.m. in the USFS Mammoth Ranger Station Auditorium on S.R. 203 at the east entrance to Mammoth Lakes. Adult ticket price is $10 and a child ticket price is $5 for each event.

The New Era in Understanding Mountain Snowpack and Water Resources - Thomas Painter, Thursday, Jan. 25. For more info go to https://science.jpl.nasa.gov/people/Painter/

Local Legends, Making History - Tim Tollefson, Thursday, Feb. 1

Movie Night (TBA), Thursday, Feb. 8

A Night for the Arctic Refuge - Brennan Lagasse, Thursday, Feb. 15

Making Something From Nothing: Human-power, Mountains, and Activism- Brody Leven, Thursday, Thursday, Feb. 22

Chasing Light: Stories from a Wilderness Photographer - Joshua Cripps, March 1

For more information on each talk or to get tickets go to:

http://esiaonline.com/winter-adventure-series/?utm_source=Weekly+Distrib...