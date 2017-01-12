Winter Storm Warning Extended to Tomorrow, Jan. 13

The Winter Storm Warning that was set to expire today has been extended to tomorrow morning, Jan. 13 due to another storm that could drop another two feet in Mammoth and several more feet on Mammoth Mountain.

The snow is falling this morning, Jan. 12 at about two inches an hour, according to Mammoth forecaster Howard Sheckter. The storm is producing very light, fluffy snow, with a lot more to come.

The next break is later tomorrow through Tuesday, with at least one more atmospheric river storm forecast next Wednesday and Thursday, and, possibly another storm next Friday, Jan. 20, as well.