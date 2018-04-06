Yosemite Valley Closes Roads, Campgrounds Tonight As Storm Barrels Toward Park

Yosemite National Park expects significant impacts from a storm coming in from the Pacific and Yosemite Valley will be closed to park visitors on Friday, April 6 at 5:00 pm.

All campgrounds and visitor lodging in Yosemite Valley will close Friday afternoon and reservations for Friday evening, April 6, and Saturday evening, April 7, have been cancelled.

Overnight and day visitors to Yosemite Valley are asked to leave by 5:00 pm on Friday, April 6 to ensure visitor safety. Access to Yosemite Valley will be closed along the Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120) at the Foresta Road Junction, along with the Wawona Road (Highway 41) at Chinquapin, and along Highway 140 at the Park boundary in El Portal. After the storm passes, roadway and facility conditions in the park will be assessed and a timeline will be determined when Yosemite Valley will reopen to park visitors.

Visitor services and campgrounds remain open in Wawona, Hodgen Meadow, Crane Flat, and El Portal. The Big Trees Lodge, the El Portal Market, and the El Portal gas station are anticipated to remain open during the storm. Roadways and park facilities may close at any time for visitor and employee safety.

YARTS buses will be on their regular schedule on Friday, April 6. However, all YARTS service to Yosemite Valley will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday. As conditions change, the YARTS schedule will be evaluated. All visitors who have arrived to Yosemite Valley via YARTS are strongly encouraged to leave the park on Friday. For more information on YARTS, visit www.yarts.com.

Visitors planning to travel to Yosemite National Park over the weekend are highly encouraged to make alternative travel plans. Yosemite National Park and the entire central Sierra Nevada region expect significant impacts from the incoming storm.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200, press 1 and press 1 again. Updated information is also available on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/yose.