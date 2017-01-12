Yosemite Valley Roads Close Again; Rockfall Damages Roads

Yosemite National Park said this afternoon that several roads into Yosemite Valley are closed again.

The El Portal Road (Highway 140) and the Big Oak Flat Road (HIghway 120) are currently closed due to a series of rockfalls early this morning, according to the park. There is no access to Yosemite Valley via Highways 140 and 120. The only vehicular access to Yosemite Valley is along the Wawona Road (Highway 41).

Highway 140 is closed at the park line.

Highway 120 is closed at the Big Oak Flat Entrance due to heavy snowfall and dangerous driving conditions.

The only access to Yosemite Valley will be through the Wawona Road (Highway 41) through this evening and into tomorrow. Park crews and geologists will assess the conditions tomorrow morning. there is no estimated day or time for a reopening.

There are a limited number of Ranger-led convoys this afternoon for park visitors and employees wishing to enter and exit Yosemite Valley via Highway 140 and 120.

The schedules for the convoys this afternoon are:

Outbound from Yosemite Valley (meet at El Capitan Meadow; park in the long turnout)

4:10 pm

4:40 pm

5:30 pm

6:10 pm

Inbound to Yosemite Valley (meet at The Cascades picnic area)

3:45 pm

7:45 pm

Park visitors are asked to be aware of hazards, including potential wet and icy road conditions, rockfall, and debris in roadways. Visitors should always carry tire chains and chain control can be implemented at any time. The park has experienced significant rainfall over the past month and ground saturation could lead to hazardous conditions along park roadways.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200 and press 1. Updated information is also available on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/yose