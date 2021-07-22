“I’m in my seventh decade of waiting for recognition”

“Consider this whole area,” said Mono Lake Kutzadika’a Tribal Chairwoman Charlotte Lange, referring to the Mono Basin. “Before time immemorial, there were over 10,000 of our relatives that lived here, and moved around this whole lake for gathering, eating, getting ready for winter and summer. This is quite unique, this whole area here.”

The people who lived there were as unique as the region; the Mono Lake Kutzadika’a Tribe – hunters, gatherers, and basket weavers who found expert and innovative ways to thrive in this harsh, high desert environment.

But in the 1850s, white ranchers and gold miners first entered the Eastern Sierra, violently displacing Indigenous people from their ancestral lands in the Mono Basin. What followed was an assault on the survival and way of life of tribes in the area, including the Mono Lake Kutzadika’a Tribe.

In the modern day, the Kutzadika’a culture and way of life is most certainly still present and thriving in the Mono Basin. But the force of colonization is also still at work, presenting the tribe with barriers and challenges – including one of the most long-lived and tumultuous, its fight for federal recognition. The tribe, which includes 83 enrolled members today, has been fighting for this recognition for almost 150 years. It is one of several tribes in California fighting for the reclamation of their ancestral lands.

This year, for the first time in many years, Lange thinks there could be action – not just effort.

