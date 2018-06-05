395 closed at Walker Canyon

Caltrans has closed U.S. Highway 395, north and southbound at Hazel’s Hole in Walker Canyon due to an overturned big rig carrying a load of soap as of 1:40 this afternoon.

The big rig is blocking all lanes with no estimated reopening of U.S. Hwy 395.

Northbound traffic

Detour to CA State Route 182E, just south of Bridgeport. SR 182 becomes Nevada State Route 338. Continue onto SR 338N to SR 208W, back to U.S. Hwy 395N.

Southbound traffic

Detour to Nevada State Route 208E to SR 338S. SR 338 turns into CA State Route 182, connecting with U.S. Hwy 395S just south of Bridgeport, CA.

The traveling public is advised to avoid the area and follow detour signs around the closure. Be work zone alert, slowing in all cone zone areas. The safety of Caltrans and other agency’s crews, and that of other responders, is very important. Inattentiveness on the road can have tragic consequences.