Alaska Airlines Will End Daily Service for Mammoth Yosemite Airport Nov. 30

Mammoth will be out a daily air service carrier as of Nov. 30 unless an alternative to Alaska Air can be found after on May 17, officials from Alaska Airlines informed the Town of Mammoth and Mammoth Lakes Tourism that they would be discontinuing air service to Mammoth Yosemite Airport, according to the Town of Mammoth.

“Current daily non-stop air service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) will continue through November 30, 2018," the Town stated in a news release. "Airline officials cited retirement of the Q400 aircraft as well as a nationwide pilot shortage as reasons for ending the service that has been in place for Mammoth Lakes since 2009. Other Alaska Airlines markets impacted by these service cuts include Sun Valley, ID; Bellingham, WA; Pasco, WA; and Eugene, OR. Mammoth Lakes Tourism is in discussions with other major airlines to not only replace the discontinued Alaska Airlines service from Los Angeles (LAX) and San Diego (SAN) for winter 2018-19, but to possibly expand into new markets as well.”

The Mammoth Times will have a full story on this issue in the print issue of the Times on May 24.