All Local Visitor Centers Closed: Here Are Your Local Information Sources For Labor Day Weekend

The Inyo National Forest, Devils Postpile National Monument, and Manzanar National Historic Site operate a total of seven visitor centers in the Eastern Sierra region. Currently, these facilities remain closed to the public to protect the health and safety of our employees and the public in accordance with state and local guidelines. We continue to offer services online and by phone. Please visit www.fs.usda.gov/inyo, www.nps.gov/depo, or www.nps.gov/manz for more information. The US Forest Service and the National Park Service work with other organizations to deliver high quality interpretive services at our visitor centers and these partners must adhere to the standards and guidelines for operation in federal facilities in accordance to the agreements with these federal agencies. Long-term partner, the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association (ESIA), is finding creative ways to continue to pursue their mission “to educate and inspire people about Eastern Sierra public lands through high quality interpretive products, exhibits, and programs.” ESIA is a non-profit organization and must make difficult decisions about what operations are sustainable this year. ESIA currently provides interpretive information about public lands, maps, bear canister rentals, and other essential products to visitors, as well as books and gifts. at: At www.sierraforever.org (www.esiaonline.org to directly link to the webstore). At the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Bishop which has a satellite location while the White Mountain Public Lands Information Center remains closed. On weekends at the Mono Basin Visitor Center bookstore, where they can operate independently of the visitor center. Many service industries are experiencing difficulties finding staff to work during the pandemic. We thank our partners like ESIA for finding creative ways to continue their mission to the extent possible.