Another Round of Business Assistance Grants Available: Must Apply by Dec. 22!

The Town of Mammoth is accepting applications for the fourth round of the grant program. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Funds are planned to be distributed by the end of December.

Please review the Town’s Business Assistance webpage for additional information: https://www.townofmammothlakes.ca.gov/977/Business-Assistance-Program. The Town of Mammoth Lakes established a Business Assistance Program to help retain local jobs, keep storefronts tenanted, and support the local economy in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide Stay-At-Home Order. To date, the Town has completed three rounds of funding injecting over $280,000 into our local small businesses.

On December 8, Town Council allocated an additional $400,000 to the program and revised the guidelines to allow businesses with gross revenues up to $3,000,000 to apply for funding. This program is designed to help small business owners impacted by COVID-19 stay afloat during this unprecedented time.

Qualified small businesses can apply for grants of up to $20,000 to utilize for business costs including rent or mortgage, payroll, utilities, insurance, loan payments related to running the business and any other documented costs of business operations.