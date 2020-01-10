Apparent Would-be Robber Killed in Bishop Gas Station Shooting

An armed, out-of-town man who apparently targeted a Bishop man for robbery at a local gas station Monday night was shot and killed after the Bishop man, who had a concealed weapon permit, returned fire, according to the Bishop Police Department. The Bishop Police Department had not released any names of those involved pending notification of the family of the deceased, and further investigation into the incident.

The Bishop Police Department’s Dispatch Center said that at 5:14 p.m. on Jan. 6, it began receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting with multiple victims at the Shell Gas Station, located at 1290 N. Main Street, which is located near the ‘Y’ junction that connects U.S. Highway 395 to U.S. Highway 6 at the north edge of Bishop.

In the course of its investigation, Bishop Police learned that the robbery suspect, whose name had not been released at press time, attempted to rob a local resident who was at the gas station, shortly after the local man, whose name also had not been released at press time, parked and exited his vehicle at the Shell. It is likely the suspect had been looking to target someone in the parking lot, according to police. The suspect, who was armed, shot the local man more than once, police said but at some point, the local man returned fire and then managed to enter his vehicle and move to a better location. When police arrived, the local man, despite being seriously wounded by the robbery suspect, was able to provide police with good details about the incident.

