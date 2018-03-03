Avalanche closes Mammoth Mountain

Mammoth Mountain stopped operations at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 3 due to an avalanche.

Mountain officials have reported that nobody has been reported missing. However, per procedure, search operations are underway.

Local authorities are asking people to stay clear of the search area.

The Mammoth Mountain Twitter page did say some skiers were partially buried in the avalanche, but were quickly extracted.

Mammoth has seen between three to five feet of snow fall in the past three days, with flurries continuing into Saturday.