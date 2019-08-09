Backcountry Trails Finally Mostly Snowfree

The high Sierra's backcountry trails from Lone Pine to Walker are finally mostly snow free and accessible. Although there are some large snow patches in some places, and many passes still have significant snow, overall most of the trails and lakes are now accessible for the first time since last summer.

The Inyo National Forest has a good resource for trail conditions. Go to their homepage and go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/inyo/recreation/?cid=stelprdb5403387 for more information.