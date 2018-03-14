Big Storms on the Way Through Saturday

A series of storms are on the way this week, which could bring as much as four to five feet of snow over the Sierra crest.

According to Howard Sheckter, Mammoth weather forecaster, the next few days break down something like this:

"After a break this morning (March 14), snowfall rates will increase again this afternoon in a colder air mass through about midnight tonight. The Dweebs expect another five to seven inches in town by 1 a.m. on Thursday. Expect another foot on Mammoth Mountain.

"On Thursday, the main cold core low will be along the North Coast as the upper jet pivots NW/SE. This sets up a windy blustery pattern here in Mammoth Thursday until the upper flow backs from the west or west southwest late Thursday night," he said. "Snowfall rates pick up later Thursday night and continue through Friday night.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this period, he said.

"Keep in mind that snowfall will be of very light density and any wind can blow it around and create poor visibility creating dangerous driving conditions," he said. "This is especially true for Friday and Friday night.

"The Platinum Powder Watch is still in effect for Saturday morning with a foot or better of snow on Mammoth Mountain at 10,000 feet at ratios of 15:1 (snow to water). The forecast for Saturday call for snow showers and light accumulations.

"Sunday may be a bluebird day. (It will be) fair as well (on) Monday. (A) new storm moves in Tuesday and the hits keep on coming," he said.