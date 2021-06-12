Bishop Man Jailed After Arrested on Suspicion of Arson at Lee Vining Motel

On June 10, 2021, at approximately 5:14 A.M., the Mono County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) began receiving reports of a structure fire at 51439 Highway 395 in Lee Vining (Lee Vining Motel). Lee Vining Fire Department, June Lake Fire Department and Mono City Fire Department were dispatched to the fire.

Based on information from the 911 callers, as well as information gathered by fire personnel, it was determined the cause of the fire was suspicious in nature. Investigators and deputies from MCSO as well as officers from the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area.

While firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, law enforcement, with help from the public, were able to locate and detain a male subject nearby. The male subject was later identified as Hugh J. Sloan III from Bishop. Sloan was placed under arrest for:

451.5(a) PC - Aggravated arson 451(b) PC - Arson of inhabited building 451(d) PC - Arson of property

A Cal Fire Arson Investigator was requested to assist in the investigation.

MCSO would like to recognize the fire departments for their quick response and excellent job containing and extinguishing the fire.

Sloan remains in custody at the Mono County Jail with a bail amount of $1,000,000.