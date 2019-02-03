Blizzard Warning Until Monday Night; Must Have Chains or 4WD in Mammoth

The Town of Mammoth has complied a lot of good information about the impending blizzard and storm; we have posted it here, below.

The storm, forecast to be the biggest of the winter so far and capable of dumping another five feet of snow, is already in Mammoth as of 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3, with winds picking up, snow swirling and visibility beginning to drop fast. The storm will spread to the rest of the Eastern Sierra into the evening. The Town has opened a "warming center" at the Mammoth High School MPR room for any travelers or locals who need a safe place to stay for the night. They have also listed also emergency numbers and more in the text below, if you need them.

Here is what you need to know:

The Town of Mammoth Lakes is notifying all residents and visitors to be prepared for a powerful cold winter storm bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions to Mammoth Lakes beginning Sunday evening, February 3, through Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Winter Storm/Blizzard Warning:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 4:00pm this afternoon to 10:00am Tuesday and a Blizzard Warning is posted from midnight tonight through 10:00pm Monday evening.

The forecast is for heavy snow with blizzard conditions. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet along Highway 395, and a possible 4 to 8 feet above 7,000 feet west of Highway 395 is forecast. Snow drifts could be deeper than 10 feet with winds gusting as high as 50 mph this afternoon through Monday and gusts to 100 mph over the ridges. During this period of time, travel is expected to be very difficult to impossible with zero visibility in whiteout conditions and potential road closures. Travel in the Sierra is not recommended through this period of time. Please visit https://www.weather.gov/rev/ for updated weather conditions and forecasts.

Town Reopens Warming Center:

The Town of Mammoth Lakes in coordination with the Mammoth Lakes Police Department, CERT, Mono County Sheriff and the Mammoth Unified School District will reopen the Mammoth High School Multi-Purpose Room (MPR) at 6:00pm this evening (February 3) through 8:00am Monday as a warming center for those in need.

The MPR is located adjacent to the High School Library accessed from the corner of Sierra Park Road and Meridian Blvd. The opening of the warming center is in response to the significant snowfall received in the past 36 hours and the forecasted heavy snowfall, colder temperatures and periods of blizzard conditions through the beginning of the week. Members of CERT have been activated to manage the facility, and if required, the warming center will transition to a full shelter staffed by the American Red Cross.

Mammoth Yosemite Airport:

At this time, the Mammoth Yosemite Airport is open, however, the Town advises passengers to contact their airline regarding updated flight schedules with the anticipated impacts from the forecasted winter storm and blizzard conditions.

Transit Services:

During the winter storm, transit services may be impacted or terminated by the worsening road conditions and poor visibility without notice. Transit passengers are encouraged to call ESTA at (760) 924-3184 or download the free Transit app.

Mammoth Unified School District Announcement:

The School District will evaluate the conditions overnight and notify parents early Monday morning regarding any school closures.

Road Closures and Chain Restrictions:

Lake Mary Road is currently closed at the winter closure for the foreseeable future and Sherwin Creek Road is closed at the Equestrian Center. The majority of Town is under R2 chain restrictions. This requires chains on all vehicles except four wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels. Conditions change rapidly so please call (800) 427-7623 or 511 for current highway conditions:

Be Prepared!

• This is a life threatening situation, especially in the higher elevations. Road crews and first responders may not be able to rescue you. Stay indoors until the snow and wind subside. Even a short walk could be deadly if you become disoriented.

• Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours; if you have to drive, carry chains, make sure your gas tank is full, bring a charged cell phone, emergency food, water and blankets or sleeping bags and a shovel.

• Consider an alternative way to heat your home, stock up on water, food, first aid supplies, clothing and bedding, tools and emergency supplies, along with special items for medical conditions.

Public Information:

The Town advises residents and visitors to be prepared by listening to KMMT 106.5 or Sierra Wave 92.5 for chain restrictions, road closures or shelter openings. The Town, as needed will post updated information on the Public Information Line: (760) 965-3612, Town e-News or online at: www.Townofmammothlakes.ca.gov. In the event of any emergency, please call 911 for assistance.

Non-Emergency Numbers

· Mammoth Hospital: (760) 934-3311

· Mammoth Lakes Police Department: (760) 965-3700

· Mammoth Lakes Fire Department: (760) 934-2300

· Mono County Sheriff: (760) 932-7549

· Mammoth Mountain Ski Area On-Hill Emergency Hotline: (760) 934-0611

· Caltrans - Current Highway Conditions: (800) 427-7623 or 511

Public Utilities

· AmeriGas Propane: (760) 934-2213

· Eastern Sierra Propane: (760) 872-2955

· Southern California Edison: (800) 611-1911 / Power Outage Website

· Mammoth Community Water District: (760) 934-2596