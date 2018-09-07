Boot Fire Now at 78 Percent Contained on Sept. 12

Firefighters are making steady progress containing the Boot Fire and it is now at 6,974 acres and 76 percent contained. Hose lays and other water delivery systems are helping firefighters aggressively complete containment and repair work, according fire officials.

Hot spots along Hwy. 395 are visible to traffic, fire fighters stated in a recent news release. These spots are well interior the fire and are not threatening the road or containment lines. Please follow the guidance of pilot cars and remain cautious driving through the canyon once past construction zones.

Repair work of suppression lines on the eastern and southern flanks is occurring. Along the western edge of the southeastern flank, an excavator is repairing extensive dozer lines. Resource advisors guiding this work anticipate this section will be complete by the end of today. Repair work entails fixing the impacts of fire control by leveling dozer berms and moving woody debris back across the lines. This assists with reducing potential erosion.

A dry frontal system is moving across the Boot Fire with the jet stream moving directly overhead. Meteorologists anticipate the system will bring the most powerful winds today and begin tapering off around 11p.m. this evening. A red flag warning for very high winds and extremely dry conditions remains in effect. These conditions are also producing large dust devils that can sometimes be mistaken as smoke columns. The fire is producing very little smoke, and despite dusty conditions, air quality remains GOOD across the vicinity of the fire and Antelope Valley. Air quality reports are online at: https://www.gbuapcd.org/cgi-bin/fireViewer?recID=42.

Today, Sept. 12, "firefighters will stay vigilant watching for any new spot fires that may start from stray embers," the new release states. "On Tuesday, firefighters discovered a hot spot well interior of the fire along the high slopes of Bootleg Canyon. After firefighters delivered a large water bag, called a blivot, a hand crew was able to extinguish the heat. They will keep eyes on it today to ensure it is completely out."

Along the southern, eastern and northern flanks, firefighters are working as far interior as safely possible to ensure there is no heat remaining. In the afternoon when wind gusts are highest, firefighters are keeping eyes on the interior and exterior of the fire area to detect any new fire starts. Given the extreme fire danger, any new start holds the potential to establish and grow very quickly.

Evacuations/ Road Closures: There are no evacuation notices in effect. The Burcham Flat Road (FS 031) remains closed to all non-fire traffic.

Forest Closure: A Forest Closure remains in effect to protect and ensure firefighter and public safety. Campgrounds and day use areas within for Forest Area Closure remain CLOSED. These include Chris Flat, and Bootleg campgrounds. Leavitt Meadows Campground, Leavitt Meadows Pack Station and Sonora Bridge campgrounds are OPEN. See the Closure Order and map, posted on the Forest’s website for details https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/htnf/alerts-notices.

Here is more info:

BootFire+Update_09122018.pdf

Boot+Fire+PIO+Map_Sept+12+2018.pdf