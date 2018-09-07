Boot Fire Threatens Local Homes; Extreme Fire Behavior Expected Today

Hot and windy conditions are creating extreme fire behavior on the Boot Fire that is burning nine miles southwest of Walker, California. It is moving most rapidly to the east towards Swauger Creek and to the north on Bootleg Mountain. An infrared flight took place last night that captured the fire size is 6,873 acres, but the fire is now 0% contained. The fire is under investigation and road closures and evacuation notices remain in effect, with no changes to closures. A map of the road closures and alternative routes is online at https://bit.ly/2oNqXtt

Firefighter’s goal is to keep the fire’s footprint as small as possible. This includes keeping the fire west of Swauger Creek, south of Deep Creek, east of the Mountain Warfare Training Center and north of Devil’s Gate. In the event the fire does move, engine crews are assessing structures in the Swauger Creek Area to identify homes and other infrastructure to protect. No structures have been destroyed or damaged since it started September 4.

Southwest winds will increase around 2pm today, producing another day of active fire behavior. A transfer of Command from a Type 3 Incident Management team to a larger Type 2 Incident Management Team, led by Kim Martin, occurred this morning to support additional resources that are arriving to support the fire.

For Fire Information, please call: 208-495-4228.