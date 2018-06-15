Boy Flown to Reno Hospital After Shooting Self At Mammoth Shooting Range

An Orange County boy, age 15, has been flown to a Reno hospital after shooting himself, most likely accidentally, while target shooting with his 53-year-old father this morning, June 15, at the informal, second ,Mammoth Lakes shooting range east of the geothermal plant this morning.

The nature of the boy's injuries was described by the Mono County Sheriff's Department in a news release as "severe."

The incident is under investigation by the Mono County Sheriff's Department. The identify of the boy was unknown at press time, and his condition was not known at press time.

Here is the full news release from the sheriff's department, released at 1:09 p.m. June 15:

"On Friday, June 15, at 9:08 a.m., Mono County Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting at the second gun range east of the geothermal plant," according to the Mono County Sheriff's Department. A 53-year old man and his 15-year old son, both from Orange County, were shooting targets with a .22 caliber rifle and a 9mm handgun.

"For undetermined reasons, while shooting the 9mm handgun, the son shot himself. The son was transported by Mono County paramedics to Mammoth Hospital, where he was stabilized.

"Due to the severe nature of his injuries, the son was flown to a trauma hospital in Reno.

"Mammoth Lakes Police Department immediately responded and held the scene of the shooting for the Mono County Sheriff’s Office and the Inyo National Forest law enforcement.

"Our preliminary investigation determined that the firearms were legally possessed and properly registered by the father," the Sheriff's department said in the news release.

"Both father and son had experience with the weapons being used. We will conduct a thorough investigation of the incident, but there is no indication of any foul play at this time."