Boy Who Shot Self Remains in Serious Condition; No Criminal Charges Filed

Mono County Sheriff Ingrid Braun said today, June 18, that the investigation into a shooting incident at a Mammoth-area unofficial shooting range (located near the geothermal plant) involving a 15-year-old Orange County boy who shot himself Friday, June 15, while visiting the range with his 53-year-old father, has been completed. She said there will be no criminal changes filed and she said the boy remains in serious condition and in the hospital. Braun said she would not be releasing further information on the incident.