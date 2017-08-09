Butte Fire blows smoke to Mammoth

The Butte Fire in the Ansel Adams Wilderness is one of the major contributors to smoky skies in Mammoth this week.

On Monday August 07, 2017 Sierra National Forest (NF) fire crews first responded to the Butte Fire, a lightning caused fire, located between Cargyle and Stairway Creeks in the Ansel Adams Wilderness.

Initial suppression actions have been successful in channeling the direction of the fire, despite active burning in steep, rugged terrain, with difficult access. As of this morning the spread potential for the Butte Fire is moderate, with an estimated 250 acres burned to date and 10% containment. Smoke is visible from the Mt. Tom lookout, and drifting to the east as reported by the Inyo NF.

Resources currently assigned to the Butte Fire are Crane Valley IHC, Trimmer Helitack H-520, a Type 1 Helicopter, and a Type II hand crew from the Sierra NF, Fresno 4. Due to the spread and potential for future growth a Type III Incident Management Team has been ordered and will take over incident command at 1400 today.

Please direct any questions regarding this incident to Dan Tune Community Protection Officer, (559)-360-9663.