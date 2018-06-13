Carson City Area Fire Could Impact Travel To, From Carson Valley

Eastern Sierra residents traveling to or from the Carson City area will likely see smoke or face other impacts from a fast-moving wildfire burning west of Carson City, according to federal fire fighting officials.

The Voltaire Fire started yesterday evening, June 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., in Voltaire Canyon on the west side of Carson City, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

"Fire crews constructed handline throughout the night, as the fire remained active. The cause of the fire has been determined to be human-caused," according to a news release. "The fire is burning on Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Carson Ranger District and federal trust lands managed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Western Nevada Agency. Numerous fire departments have been assisting from the onset of the fire. As of 6 a.m., the fire was estimated at 500 acres and 15 percent contained, it is burning in sagebrush and grass vegetation and within portions of a previously burned area," according to the news release.

"The fire is very visible to area residents and people traveling on South Carson Street. The public is reminded to stay out of the area and be aware of the fire equipment accessing the fire area, particularly staying clear of Curry Street, on the west side of Carson City.

"Voluntary evacuations remain in effect for the Carson Colony and Voltaire Canyon.

"The Sierra Front Incident Management Team has been ordered and is expected to take management of the incident this evening," the news release states.

