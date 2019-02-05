Chains Mandatory on ALL MAMMOTH ROADS; More Roads Info

U.S. Hwy 395 from the junction of State Route 203 (Mammoth Lakes) to State Route 158S (June Lake) Bridgeport remains closed due to heavy snow conditions. U.S. Hwy 395 south remains open with R2 chain restrictions in effect. Conditions change rapidly so please call (800) 427-7623 or 511 for current highway conditions.

Chain Restrictions

In Town, R3 conditions are in effect that requires chains or traction devices on all vehicles, no exception.

Mammoth Yosemite Airport

The Mammoth Yosemite Airport remains closed and all United flights have been cancelled. The Town advises passengers to contact their airline regarding updated flight schedules with the anticipated impacts from the forecasted winter storm and blizzard conditions.

Eastern Sierra Transit Authority

Transit services in Town have been suspended due to the severe road conditions. The Mammoth Express between Bishop and Mammoth Lakes is also suspended until further notice. Transit passengers are encouraged to call ESTA at (760) 924-3184 or download the free Transit app.

Community Update

MUSD is on a Red Day and both the Main Lodge and June Mountain are closed at this time.

Town Offices

Due to the continued Winter Storm Warning and dangerous road conditions, the Town Offices remain closed for Tuesday, February 5. In addition, the Recreation Commission meeting scheduled for 9:00am today has been cancelled.

Weather Forecast

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4:00pm this afternoon. An additional 10 inches of snow above 7,000 feet is forecast.

Emergency Information

In the event of an emergency, please call 911.

Be patient, avoid travel if at all possible and above all, stay safe!