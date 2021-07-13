Dexter Fire Near Bald Mountain Grows to 1,000 Acres

The Dexter Fire near Bald Mountain north of Mammoth has grown to 1000 acres and is being actively fought as of the afternoon of July 13. Big Springs Campground off the Owens River Road has been evacuated as a precaution, according to the U.S. Forest Service, Inyo National Forest. The fire started yesterday and was caused by a lightning strike.

The fire does not pose a danger to Mammoth and other Eastern Sierra communities at this time as it is located on the east side of U.S 395 in the Glass Mountains. However, it will likely kick up a lot of smoke this afternoon and if it's anything like yesterday, the smoke will be highly visible from the S.R. 203 near the U.S. 395 junction and from U.S. 395.

There is also a lot of highly dispsersed smoke in Mammoth and the Long Valley area, most of it coming from the River Fire near Mariposa (20 miles from the west entrance of Yosemite) which grew to 9,500 acres July 13, doubling in size from yesterday. The winds are blowing that smoke down toward the Eastern Sierra.

Winds should shift to the southwest later today or tomorrow as things cool off according to forecasters, and the record heat wave's high pressure ridge dissipates which will blow some of the smoke out - but the winds come with their own danger - they can also activate local fires like the Dexter Fire.

Here us the latest update on the Dexter Fire: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7656/?fbclid=IwAR3v3om4PAnoTaMjxVWdxnJ...