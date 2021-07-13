Dexter Fire Near Bald Mountain Triggers More Evacuations; No Threat to Local Communities At This Time

The Dexter Fire grew to 1300 acres and was zero percent contained as of the evening of July 13, triggering evacuations of two campgrounds and parts of the Owens River Road and other nearby areas.

The fire is located near Bald Mountain spring, north of the Owens River Road and east of Highway 395, northeast of Mammoth Lakes.

Most of the fire is burning on the east side of the current fire boundary. Helicopters and air tankers are assisting firefighters by dropping water and retardant to keep the fire from spreading. Fuels are readily available to burn and fire can spread quickly.

Mandatory evacuations for campers and residents have been implemented in the area. The Big Springs and Bald Mountain Springs Campgrounds have been evacuated and are currently closed. Roads in the immediate vicinity are also closed to the public: north of the Owens River Rd. (2S07), east of Highway 395, west of Forest Rd. 1S17, and south of Highway 120. The fire is burning into the former Clark and Springs Fires which will slow down fire activity to the west. Previous treatments in this area will reduce the spread fire growth on the west side because of diminished fuels.

Unusually hot weather and drought conditions exist and fuels are extremely dry for this time of year, causing increased fire restrictions. Fire spread is quick and unpredictable.

Updates will be posted to InciWeb at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7656/ and on the Forest Facebook https://www.facebook.com/inyonf and Twitter pages: https://twitter.com/Inyo_NF.

Fire Restrictions remain in effect for the Inyo National Forest and Bishop Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Campfires are allowed only in developed campgrounds and recreation sites. A portable stove or lantern using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel may be used with a valid wilderness or California Campfire Permit in dispersed areas. Smoking is only allowed within an enclosed vehicle, building, a developed recreation site, or in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of flammable material.

Incident Start Date: July 12, 2021

Cause: Lightning

Acreage: 1300

Containment: 0%

Hand Crews: 5

Engines: 25

Helicopters: 3

Air Tankers: 5

Dozers: 2

Total Personnel: 250