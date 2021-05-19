Dispersed Camping Town Hall May 25; Five-Point Plan Ready to Go

Mono County is hosting a virtual Dispersed Camping Town Hall to address community concerns about camping and campfires outside of developed recreation areas. At the meeting, there will be a presentation of the Eastern Sierra Dispersed Camping Collaboration’s (ESDCC) five-point campaign to improve management of dispersed camping this summer.

Convened by Mono County Supervisor Bob Gardner, the ESDCC worked through this winter to develop near-term solutions to address negative impacts of dispersed camping. The Town Hall will be held Tuesday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Following a dramatic increase in dispersed camping in the Summer of 2020, the group of agencies, organizations, and individuals met to address growing community concern with the impacts of recreation in the Eastern Sierra.

The ESDCC began with a survey to identify the main problems – wildfire threat, human waste, trash, community disturbance, damage to wildlife habitat, impacts to cultural resources, and a lack of agency resources.

“Through our collaborative efforts, we have identified real actions to implement this summer to protect our communities and public lands, while preserving our forests, water, and way of life here in the Eastern Sierra,” said Supervisor Gardner.

The ESDCC will present its five-point campaign and will answer questions and listen to community feedback during the Town Hall. Spanish translation services are available during the meeting.

Date: May 25, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Zoom: https://monocounty.zoom.us/j/99938589625

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/countyofmono