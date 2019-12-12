Dueling Hospitals Lawsuit Drags On

Northern Inyo Healthcare District and the Inyo Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) are working on submitting briefs and other filings regarding a lawsuit against Mammoth Hospital over a physical therapy clinic in Bishop that is run by Mammoth.

LAFCO is an independent agency charged with ensuring orderly government formation and serves the city of Bishop and more than 25 special districts in Inyo County, including NIHD. The five-member LAFCO board includes representation from the Inyo County Board of Supervisors, the Bishop City Council and the general public.

LAFCO and NIHD filed the suit in August 2015, alleging that Mammoth Hospital is unlawfully providing health care in Inyo County by “contracting to operate and/or operating the Bishop Physical Therapy Clinic and the Mammoth Orthopedic Institute” at 162 S. Main St. in Bishop.

“We think there is about $5 million a year in orthopedics that is going up to Mammoth,” NIHD CEO Dr. Kevin Flanigan said Tuesday. “That’s draining the tax revenue of NIHD. We offer as good or better services with our surgeons, diagnostic imaging, three new operating rooms and great rehab services. It’s not like we don’t offer the services.”

