DWP Holds "Scoping" Meeting Sept 26 on Upcoming Environmental Review on Dewatered Meadows

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power recently announced it will be doing an Environmental Impact Report under federal law, which is a review of the possible impacts that will arise from its proposal to remove irrigation water from about 6,400 acres of irrigated meadowlands surrounding Crowley Lake and in Little Round Valley.

Mono County served the agency with a lawsuit in August, asking that the water be restored immediately, as well as other requests. The fate of the lawsuit remains in the air.

A “scoping meeting” for the DWP EIR process will be held on Sept. 26 at the Sierra Event Center at the Polo Event Center at 3343 Main Street, Suite A in Mammoth from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting will be to take input from the public and interested agencies regarding the “scope and content” of the environmental information that will be included in the EIR.