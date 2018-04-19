E-bikes approved for Mammoth Bike Park

The USFS has approved e-bike usage in the Mammoth Bike Park, making it the first bike park on USFS land to allow e-bikes.

The Mammoth Bike Park has long been at the forefront of mountain biking. One of the first lift-accessed parks in the world, Mammoth's progressive trail building program has continued to define the sport as we know it today. Now, another major first.

Aimed at making the park more accessible to more riders, e-bike access will provide an alternative for up and side-hill travel on a trail system that sees most users riding the gondola and chair lifts.

The USFS approval follows a thorough review process and allows for the use of Category 1 (pedal assist) e-bikes within the boundaries of the Mammoth Bike Park.

Highlights:

· Class 1 (pedal assist) e-bikes will be permitted on all trails within the Mammoth Bike Park

o First bike park in the country on USFS land to allow e-bikes

o E-bikes will not be permitted on any trails on USFS land outside the bike park boundaries

· Mammoth's fleet of Trek demo bikes will include e-bikes for 2018

· Mammoth Bike Park opens for the year on Friday, May 25