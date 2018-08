The California Department of Transportation has closed State Route 120 West (Tioga Pass) today, Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 2:47 this morning due to a wildfire at Crane Flat. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes.

For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).