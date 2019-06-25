First 'Plan the Parcel' Public Hearing is June 26, Mammoth

The first of several "Plan the Parcel" public hearings is this week, Wednesday, June 26 from 3-6 p.m. at a Joint Town Council/Planning Commission meeting. Another hearing will be held in August (see below) and still another in October.

Here is what you need to know about getting involved in Mammoth's best chance to get a handle on its workforce housing deficit situation:

According to the Town of Mammoth, 'Plan The Parcel' is a conceptual land use planning process, originating from the 2017 Community Housing Action Plan, to master plan the 25 acre affordable housing site located in the center of town. This planning process is anticipated to last through the end of 2019.

The first online public survey for Plan The Parcel has come to a close but we would love to continue to hear from you!

Here are public hearings to attend:

• June 26, 2019 (3:00-6:00 p.m.) - Joint Town Council/PEDC Workshop #1

• August 20-23, 2019 (Time TBC) - 4-day Plan The Parcel! Public Design Workshop

• October 2, 2019 (Time TBC) - Joint Town Council/PEDC Workshop #2

• December 4, 2019 (Time TBC) - Joint Town Council/PEDC Workshop #3

Can’t attend in person? Watch live or recorded video of the meeting online at: http://mammothlakes.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=4. Workshops to be held in Suite Z/Town Council Chambers next to Vons and above Starbucks.