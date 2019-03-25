Gusé family to appear on Dr. Phil Show; Family of missing Chalfant girl hopes to spread word of disappearance

It has been nearly six months since 16-year-old Karlie Lain Gucé walked away from her Chalfant Valley home, and she has not been seen or heard from since. In an attempt to get the word of her disappearance out to the world, her family will be appearing on the Dr. Phil Show in a two-day segment Monday and Tuesday.

“It’s to bring more awareness for Karlie,” said step-mother Melissa Gusé. “He has so many viewers. We just want to get her face out there.”

Melissa said the show also will address some of the accusations and questions that have circulated in the wake of Karlie’s mysterious disappearance.

Melissa said “a bunch of our friends reached out” to the Dr. Phil Show, who then contacted the Gusé family to be on the show.

Although the search is nearing the six month mark, law enforcement continues to search for the missing teen.

“There’s nothing new, but we are still actively working the case,” said Mono County Sheriff Ingrid Braun Friday. “There’s been no sightings, nothing. We’re hoping the Dr. Phil Show really gets her face out there and helps us find her.”

Missing person posters for Karlie remain in many local businesses as well as on social media. Some Facebook users have even vowed to not change their profile pictures back from the missing person notice until she is found.

Gusé was last seen early on the morning of Oct. 13, walking away from her Chalfant Valley residence towards U.S. Highway 6. A massive search effort ensued, however, not a trace of evidence has been reported.

Gusé is a Bishop High School student, but she is also a Mono County resident, as Chalfant is part of the Tri Valley area of Mono County, which is why Braun’s office is heading up the search.

Shortly after Gusé’ disappearance, Braun told the Mammoth Times she had added Gusé to the national database for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Gusé is a white female, 16 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches, 110 pounds, dark blond hair and blue eyes.

The search for Gusé involved the California Highway Patrol, the U.S. Inyo National Forest, the Inyo and Mono County Sheriff’s offices, the Bishop Police, volunteers from local Search and Rescue teams, the National Guard and many more, Braun said.

Anyone who has information regarding Gusé’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mono County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 932-7549, option 7, or the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children at 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST).