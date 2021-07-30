Hike of the Week: 'Under the Rainbow'

The first time I saw Rainbow Falls was early in a summer a few years ago while working for the Inyo National Forest. We were headed down into Cascade Valley to open the trail for summer use and the road to Reds Meadow was still closed to the public that day in late May – open only to us rangers and trail crew members.

The valley that day was completely silent, no cars, no people; a deep verdant green valley, cloaked in deep drifts of snow still lying under the shade of 100-foot-tall red firs.

On the way down, we took the side trail to Rainbow Fall (not Falls), not knowing what to expect, brand new that long ago summer day, to the Eastern Sierra’s dramatic geology.

And there it was: 101 feet of crashing white water tumbling over a sheer volcanic cliff; all the spring runoff of the Middle Fork of the San Joaquin River compressed into a tight, narrow channel dropping straight down into a deep, blue-green pool at the bottom of the falls.

And yes, there were rainbows – every direction you looked. Born of the spray and wind and sun, flashing, shimmering and shifting in the wind, there were rainbows everywhere, on our eye lashes, on each drop of water on our clothes, and the grandest one of them all at the base of the fall, shifting and rising with the roaring water.

We grabbed our raincoats and headed down the steep trail to the base of the fall but it was no use. We got soaked through our coats and abandoned them to stand in the spray, the cold water a delightful contrast to the warm sun.

Rainbow Fall captured me that day and never let go. It has not changed at all since then, although this summer’s drought has the flow a bit lighter. But the rainbows are still there, the blue-green-teal pool is still there, the big red firs guarding the trail are still there.

The magic is still there.

Go on.

Get out there.

...

To read the rest of this story, pick up this week's print issue of the Mammoth Times or, go to mammothtimes.com at the top of the Home page, where you can subscribe to our E-Edition. You will then get the E-Edition in your inbox every Thursday.