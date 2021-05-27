Humboldt Toiyabe Forest Has Different Rules than Inyo National Forest

The Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest, located from about Conway Summit north to the state line and into parts of Nevada, is not in the same fire restrictions as the Inyo National Forest and as such, campfires are still allowed on the HT Forest.

All CAMPFIRES EXCEPT THOSE IN DEVELOPED CAMPGROUND RINGS OR FIRE PITS ARE BANNED ON THE INYO NATIONAL FOREST, which is located on most of the forested lands from Conway Summit south to Olancha.

According to the HT Forest in a news release, "forest visitors are encouraged to stay safe while recreating on the Forest by adhering to all local, state, and federal guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Here is more information on the HT Forest if you are traveling north this Memorial weekend:

Although Forest offices and visitor centers remain closed, the following list of online and non-contact services are available until further notice at http://bit.ly/HTNFOnline_NonContact_Services.

While visitors can enjoy biking, camping, fishing, hiking, horseback riding, picnicking, and many more recreations activities across the Forest, it is important to keep the following rules and guideline in mind while recreating on the Forest.

Trailheads and trails on the Carson Ranger District west of Reno and Carson City, Nevada, and the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area (Mt. Charleston area) near Las Vegas are experiencing high visitation. Visitors to these areas are encouraged to avoid highly trafficked trails and explore some of the Forest's lesser-known trailheads and trails.

On the Carson Ranger District, hikers on the Thomas Creek and Whites Creek trails near Reno, Nevada, need to keep their dogs on leash, while on these two trails. Forest Order 04-17-21-03 (http://bit.ly/FS04-17-21-03) is in place to prevent dogs from harassing or harming sheep that are grazing in the area to reduce hazardous fuels. Anyone that violates this Forest Order could be subject to fines of up to $5,000 and/or six months in jail. In addition, if a dog injures or kills a sheep, the dog’s owner could be held civilly and criminally liable.

While visiting National Forest System lands, it is important to practice Leave No Trace principals, (https://lnt.org/why/7-principles/) which include planning ahead and being prepared, sticking to trails, disposing of both trash and human waste properly, minimizing fire impacts, leaving what is found, keeping a safe distance from wildlife, and being considerate and kind to other people.

Visitors should also be aware that some Forest campgrounds, roads, trails, and wilderness areas, especially those in higher elevations, are not accessible until the middle of June or later due to wet, muddy, and snowy conditions. For the status of your favorite campground, please visit Recreation.gov for campgrounds requiring reservations or contact your local Forest office (http://bit.ly/HTNFOnline_NonContact_Services).

Before taking a drive on Forest roads or motorized trails, please check the status by contacting the local Forest Service office or by consulting the Forest’s Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUMs) to determine when roads and motorized trails are open. MVUMs can be found at

https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/htnf/maps-pubs/?cid=STELPRDB5127750

In addition, “Tread Lightly” on Forest roads and trails that are wet, muddy or snowy by limiting or avoiding use to prevent damage (https://www.treadlightly.org/learn/recreation-tips/). Causing damage can be a violation of federal regulations, which could carry a fine up to $5,000 and/or six months in jail.

Currently, the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area is in Stage 1 fire restrictions. For details on what is prohibited, visit

https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/htnf/alerts-notices/?cid=fseprd893196.

To learn more about fire restrictions, check out these frequently asked questions at http://bit.ly/FireRestrictionsFAQs.

For up-to-date information on fire restrictions across the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, and Nevada Division of Forestry, please visit: https://www.nevadafireinfo.org/restrictions-and-closures. In California, please check with the appropriate land management agency for current fire restrictions.

For additional information on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/htnf or participate in the conversation at https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe and https://www.facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF/.