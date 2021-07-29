Inyo Leaders Hear Demands for ‘Justice’ for George Barlow; Family, Community Members Seek ‘Accountability’

Relatives and others of a Bishop man who was hospitalized after a violent confrontation with Inyo County Sheriff's deputies came to Tuesday’s Inyo County Board of Supervisors meeting to demand “justice” and “accountability” regarding a July 24 incident.

Those speaking before the Inyo County Board of Supervisors Tuesday expressed concern regarding the incident that involved George Barlow III, 32, of Bishop, who the deputies encountered at about 2 a.m. July 24 while on an unrelated call. During the incident, which occurred near the Chevron gas station on N. Sierra Highway, a struggle ensued, a deputy shot and killed Barlow’s pitbull and Barlow was taken into custody.

“Mr. Barlow was transported to the hospital with one dog bite and multiple lacerations from the struggle, and the use of Taser darts and batons,” according to the ICO’s narrative that accompanied the release of the deputies’ body cam video.

Accusations of law enforcement brutality followed after the circulation of a video on social media showing the violent confrontation.

Inyo County Sheriff Jeff Hollowell said Tuesday that the Inyo County District Attorney’s Office will be handling an investigation into any potential criminal activity. He said an independent firm will be investigating whether the deputies acted within proper protocols and policies.

“I want to know what kind of justice you are going to give him (Barlow),” said Monica Sigala, Barlow’s sister, to supervisors on Tuesday. “He is everything to me. I don’t wish this on anybody. What would you do if you were in the position that my family and myself are in right now?”

Sigala said she was calling to the meeting with her father, George Barlow Jr., from the hospital in Loma Linda where her brother has been admitted.

“Did you watch the video?” Barlow Jr. said. “The video, from the very beginning, when it first starts shows that the cops were in the wrong and George never ever threatened their lives.”

According to the ICSO, while searching for parties related to a possible domestic violence restraining order violation call, deputies came across Barlow near the closed gas station. The ICSO described Barlow as “yelling and agitated.”

The ICSO notes that the social media video that has circulated “did not show the initial moments of the incident nor provide audio between the deputies and Mr. Barlow.”

The ICSO released the deputies’ body cam video on Monday “in order to provide as full a picture of the incident as possible.”

The narrative included with the body cam video release states that Barlow has been charged with obstruction/resisting officers, threatening criminal intent/terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, violation of parole, all felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of battery on a peace officer.

Big Pine resident and renowned Native American hoop dancer Sage Romero, also addressing supervisors on Tuesday, said the incident involving the deputies and a Native American man was “very disturbing.”

“I’m just hoping that the county is able to hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” Romero said.

He said the video shows that the deputies’ approach to Barlow showed a lack of respect and professionalism.

“There just needs to be some accountability for that,” Romero said.

He said the effort on the ICSO’s part in asking that the video be deleted from social media shows a lack of transparency “and it also encourages distrust amongst community members.”

Romero said what occurred July 24 emphasizes “the climate of today” regarding law enforcement and justice.

“Our marginalized communities, our tribal communities, our colored minority communities, we feel very threatened by those types of actions,” Romero said.

Hollowell on Tuesday reiterated that an ongoing investigation into the incident continues.

“I do not intend to release additional information after today until the investigations have been completed,” Hollowell said. “These investigations include the district attorney’s independent criminal investigation, and then the use of force administrative investigation will be conducted pursuant to our policy.

Hollowell said he hopes “the public has faith that the independent investigations that will be going on will determine whether these actions were within policy or if there was any culpable issues that we’ll have to address at a later date.”

Second District Supervisor and board Chairman Jeff Griffiths noted that the sheriff is an independently elected official.

“It’s unknown what sort of role that the board of supervisors has in any of this,” Griffiths said. “I can just pledge personally that this is something that I’m very concerned about and I’m looking forward to a full investigation.”

Fifth District Supervisor Matt Kingsley said “this is a tough time in our county,” noting that the board appointed a new county administrator Tuesday to replace Clint Quilter, who passed away last week.

“We’re still grieving and now we have this to deal with,” Kingsley said. “I hope the public realizes that we’re just like everyone else. We’re just people trying to do a good job. I don’t mind at all people venting, but I also just hope they remember that we’re going to do the best we can in every circumstance and to keep that in mind.”

Barlow’s cousin, Jolie Varela, has helped organize a Gofundme page as a way to support Barlow and his family. On Thursday afternoon, $28,262 of the $50,000 goal had been raised from some 600 donors.

“George Barlow did not deserve to be brutalized like this, nobody does,” according to the Gofundme page. “Law enforcement in Payahuunadü (the Owens Valley) has a history of brutalizing Native citizens and we receive little to no justice.”