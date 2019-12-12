June Mountain to Open Dec. 14

June Mountain will open this weekend, after one of the best early season snowpacks in years.

According to Mono County Tourism, "Opening weekend comes one week early, on Saturday, Dec. 14, at June Mountain, thanks to a blast of early season snow. Last year, the mountain received just 13 inches of snow in December, but this year they’ve received 43 inches in Dec. so far, totaling 64 inches for the season with more snow in the forecast. Included as part of the Ikon pass, June Mountain is a popular family resort that is great for beginners and families -- as kids under 12 ski and snowboard for free every day all season long, including holidays. Mammoth Mountain’s sister resort, June is located just 25 miles north of Mammoth Lakes on Hwy. 158, known as the June Lake Loop.

"On behalf of the June Lake business community, we are ecstatic that our local ski area is opening early,” said Jaime Schectman, VP of June Lake Chamber of Commerce. “June Mountain is our main winter economic driver so we are thankful that they are taking advantage of the bountiful early snowfall and opening this Saturday."

Excitement is soaring in the 7,654-foot-high mountain hideaway of June Lake, which has seen an economic boom over the past few years. The once-sleepy Eastern Sierra town now boasts a slew of new shops and restaurants to keep the après-ski crowd busy; from the New York style, wood-fired pizza joint, June Pie Pizza Co., to the town’s newest gathering place and live music venue, T-Bar Social Club. There are also new, healthy options from The Lift June Lake and Hermitage Organic Café & Juicery. June Lake Brewing is also a happening spot although it's been serving up locally brewed ale for five years now – and right next door, Ohana’s food truck offers delicious Hawaiian-themed fare. The long established and low-key Tiger Bar serves up a mean burger while the iconic Carson Peak Inn is well known for sumptuous steak dinners.

For art lovers there’s Gallery 158, the first and only photo gallery in the June Lake Loop. It features original images captured by Tom Okeefe over 18 years that make for perfect, one-of-a-kind souvenirs of the stunning Mono County landscape.

Visit MonoCounty.org for a complete list of shops, restaurants, attractions, top adventure locations, lodging options and much more.