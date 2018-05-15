Lakes Basin to Open May 17

The Inyo National Forest announced the Lakes Basin Road will open for the 2018 season on Thursday, May 17 at noon.

While the roads has been plowed, employees may be still be working on opening the area, including routine road maintenance such as filling pot holes and clearing culvert, according to forest officials in a news release. They are still widening and opening parking lots covered in snow, placing dumpsters and porta potties, removing hazard trees and energizing water systems.

Portions of the Lakes Basin remain closed to vehicle traffic, including Horseshoe Lake and the Coldwater Campground/Trailhead, while work is ongoing. The Old Mammoth Road remains closed at this time, the news release states.

There is currently not potable water in Forest Service areas so visitors should bring water with them or may be able to purchase water from concessionaires as they open.

Visitors should expect significant snow still in the area, especially along the upper portions of the Lakes Basin, including on trails and on many popular recreation sites like campgrounds and marinas. Parking may be limited, the news release states.

Additionally, visitors should expect that the lakes are still partially ice covered. It is in no way safe to traverse the lakes. Creeks and streams are flowing with snowmelt feeding them: please avoid them and keep close track of children and pets.