Last Day to Register to Vote is Today, May 21, Midnight; Can Use Online Sec of State Process

Today, Monday, May 21, is the last day to register to vote in order to vote in the June 5 Primary Election. If you want to register to vote, you still can do so today, by midnight, by going to www.registertovote.ca.gov.

"This is the Secretary Of State site and the best and fastest way to do this," said Shannon Kendall, Mono County's Clerk-Recorder-Registrar.

If people are registering on a paper form, the county elections office must receive the form IN its Bridgeport office by 5 p.m. today, May 21, regardless of postmark date. "If they were mailed today and received tomorrow, we can't register them," she said. That said, the paper forms can still be driven to Bridgeport before 5 p.m. today.

Here's more information:

Call: Shannon Kendall, Mono County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar

Elections #: 760-932-5537

Alternate #: 760-932-5534

Another alternate phone number: 760-932-5530

Go online to: https://monocounty.ca.gov/elections for more information.

Email elections@mono.ca.gov for more information.

Also:

POLL WORKERS NEEDED FOR JUNE 5 PRIMARY

The Elections Office is looking for poll workers for the June 5 Election. If you want to take a shift or take the whole day to make a difference, eat yummy food and join your friends for a job that really means something, please call or email them at the numbers above.