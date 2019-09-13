Last Trails Day Cleanup of the Season is in the Lakes Basin Saturday

The final Trail Days stewardship event of the season is the annual Lakes Basin Cleanup. Join California Trout and Mammoth Lakes Tourism for the annual Lakes Basin Cleanup, part of the Great Sierra River Cleanup. Meet at 8:30 a.m. at Horseshoe Lake for free breakfast, work assignments, free lunch and great giveaways! Please bring your own plate, cup and silver ware to prevent the need for single use products! More info at mltpa.org. The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome. Please dress for trail work: sturdy, closed-toed shoes, long pants, long sleeve shirts and gloves. All tools provided. Viisit mltpa.org or email traildays@mltpa.org.