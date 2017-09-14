Lightning Starts Nine Small Fires But Wet Conditions Should Limit Growth

Fire crews are responding to nine fires on the Inyo National Forest as of Thursday, Sept. 14, and all appear to be lightning-caused.

All the fires are one quarter of an acre in size or less, according to forest officials. All have low potential for growth since the area received wetting rain with the thunderstorms that passed through yesterday, according to a news release.

Some of these fires are being suppressed, such as the Lake Fire east of June Lake Ski Area, because of their proximity to life and property and others are being monitored because of their remote locations, steep terrain, and low potential for growth.

The fires are scattered throughout the two million acres of the forest, including a fire near Mono Lake, a fire in June Lake as noted above, several fires in the Mount Whitney area above 10,000 elevation and some small fires in the White Mountains.