Lions Fire Meetings Today/Questions Answered

There will be a fire information person available to talk to residents and anyone else interested in the Lions Fire today at various times in the area. Here is more on when and where:

Today, Monday, August 27, 2018, a Fire Information Officer will be staged at various locations and times to answer any questions on the Lions Fire.

WHEN AND WHERE TO MEET SOMEONE TO TALK ABOUT THE LIONS FIRE:

Mono Lake Visitor Center: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM US-395 Vining, CA. 93541

Vons Grocery Store: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM 481 Old Mammoth Rd. Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Mammoth Lake Visitor Bureau: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM 2520 Main St. Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Current Situation: Yesterdays, wind event brought gusts peaking at 27 mph along the mountain ridge tops near the fire. Air and ground resources scout the perimeter of the fire in anticipation of wind driven fire behavior. Wind can affect fire by drying out the surrounding vegetation, creating windfall—trees that have been uprooted or broken off due to wind—across the containment line, or reigniting vegetation that may not have completely burned in the wildfire. The evening infrared flight detected increased fire activity in the timber, north of Iron Creek. Ground resources were concerned about increased fire activity in a small pocket along the southern edge, south of the Upper French Trail. Yesterday, aerial resources transported 33 fire line personnel, 4,010 pounds of cargo and dropped 106,500 gallons of water on the fire.

Today’s Plan: Aircraft will focus their efforts along the west and northwest side of the fire, beginning at Mammoth Trailhead, progressing north along the northwest slope of the mountain, north of Iron Creek. Ground crews will scout areas north of Iron Creek to potentially construct hand line in the wilderness area. In wilderness areas firefighters will utilize natural barriers suck a boulders or rocky areas to create a continuous line to hold the fire. Ground and air crews will monitor along the southern edge of the fire to ensure heat is minimal and stays within the fire edge. Ground crews, east of the North Fork San Joaquin River, are improving fire line between the river and the fire working their way north to Iron Creek. They will focus their efforts on removing dead trees that will potentially fall across the containment lines.

Smoky Conditions Remain in the Area: Today will be sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions are dry with winds gusting to 22 mph over the mountains. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for North Fork, Bass Lake, Prather, Oakhurst, June Lake, and Devils Postpile. Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. For more detailed information on how you can reduce your risk to exposure can be found at www.airnow.gov or wildfiresmoke.net.

Visitor Information: The Pacific Crest Trail and the John Muir Trail remain open at this time. Lateral trails leading into the fire area are closed. Hikers are advised to check the areas they are interested in going to before starting. All lodging and recreational services remain open in the town of Mammoth Lakes and the Reds Meadow Valley. Visitors to the area should be mindful of posted speed limits when driving and watch out for firefighters, equipment, and road construction delays on Sky Ranch road.

Closures and Restrictions: The Sierra and Inyo National Forests have implemented fire restrictions on National Forest lands. The following restrictions are in effect: No campfires, briquette barbeques, or stove fires are allowed outside designated developed recreation sites, and specifically posted campsites or areas. No fireworks, including “safe and sane” fireworks are allowed. No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. Forest Order#05-04-50-18-04

Inyo National Forest

Road and Trail Closures: Inyo National Forest: There is an emergency trail closure for the Fern Lake and Beck Lake Trails. Forest Order #05-15-00-18-14 Sierra National Forest:There are emergency trail closures and a Forest Order to close the area west of the North Fork of the San Joaquin River, north of the Middle Fork of the San Joaquin River and South of Iron Creek. Sierra National Forest.

MORE INFO ON THE LIONS FIRE:

August 27, 2018 / AM Update

Media Contact: Judith Downing

Lion Fire Info Line: (925) 817-0826

Incident Start Date: 6/11/2018

Cause: Lightning

Size: 12,884 acres

Containment: 80%

Incident Type: Full Suppression

Vegetation Type: Brush and timber

Resources Assigned:

Engines: 0

Water Tenders: 1

Helicopters: 6

Crews: 3

Dozers: 0

Masticators: 0

Total Personnel: 159