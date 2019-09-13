Lone Pine to Reno ESTA bus schedule changes; Devils Postpile shuttle changes as well

The popular Eastern Sierra Transit Authority, or ESTA buses that have been getting locals to and from the Reno area for more than a decade will continue to do just that, but there are some changes in the schedule that potential riders should know about, as seen in the chart that accompanies this article.

The changes begin Sept. 16. For more information on the changes and for information on all of the services that ESTA provides the Eastern Sierra, go to https://www.estransit.com/routes-schedule/395-routes/lone-pine-to-reno/.

There are also more changes coming this weekend to ESTA’s popular Reds Meadow shuttle, which will continue to run into October, but on a reduced, weekends-only schedule.

According to ESTA, the changes look like this: there will be no more daily shuttle service, beginning this Saturday, Sept. 14. On that day, the mandatory Reds Meadow Shuttle from the Adventure Center at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area to Devils Postpile and through the Reds Meadow Valley will begin to run weekends only, until Oct. 13.

Because of this, visitors may now drive their personal vehicles into the Valley. That said, the Devils Postpile parking lot will be closed during this time and visitors will be directed to park at Reds Meadow Resort and take the bus to the Devils Postpile monument.

This complimentary and mandatory shuttle will operate from the parking area at Reds Meadow Resort to the Devils Postpile National Monument from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The extended shuttle service is supported and funded by the Town of Mammoth Lakes, "in order to provide for improved safety and reduction of congestion on the very popular destinations in the Reds Meadow Valley and enjoyment of the golden fall colors," according to the Town of Mammoth.