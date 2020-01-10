Mammoth battles the dog doo problem – again

Here we go again.

Every winter, like clockwork, they appear on the pristine white now at Mammoth’s Shady Rest park and Sherwin Creek trailheads, forcing skiers and walkers to sidestep the mess.

What are they? Those unlovely dollops of dog doo that owners forget – or simply refuse – to clean up.

Along with that problem, the number of dogs off leash, illegally so, is also back.

So once again, this winter, the Town of Mammoth Lakes and the Inyo National Forest are our and about, reminding residents and visitors about proper dog etiquette, particularly at the popular Shady Rest Park and on the Shady Rest Nordic Trails areas.

It’s no small matter, either.

Last spring, according to the town and the forest, the local trail crew, Mammoth Town staff and volunteers on the “POOch Patrol” removed more than 20 five-gallon buckets of dog feces from Shady Rest Park.

Trails Manager Joel Rathje was shocked by the magnitude of the problem. “Shady Rest Park was like nothing I have ever seen in my life,” he said in a recent news release. “We simply could not believe the magnitude of the mess. The non-stop flow of dogs off leash doing their business everywhere, even in front of us as we picked it up, was astounding.”

For the rest of this story, pick up this week's issue of the Mammoth Times or subscribe to the e-edition of the Times.